RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $5.04. RF Industries shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 53,700 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.19.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 45.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

