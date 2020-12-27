Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.35

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $4.56. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 41,460 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.35.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Richardson Electronics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

