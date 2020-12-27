Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE RBA opened at $71.24 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,578,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,031,000 after acquiring an additional 297,152 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 45,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.