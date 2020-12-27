Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $117.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.