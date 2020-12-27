Roger Dent Sells 10,000 Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Roger Dent sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.24, for a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,800.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Shares of AT traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,163,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,435. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.87. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$22.44.

AT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

