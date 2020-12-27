Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.78.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 28.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 119.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,266.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. 135,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,221. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

