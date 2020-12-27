Rupee (RUP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $48,451.53 and $14.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 44% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002825 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 41,534,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

