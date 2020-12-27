Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

