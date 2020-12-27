SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.0242 on Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $672,177.51 and $30.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,985.57 or 1.00211897 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029311 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00399849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00499830 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00145268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034878 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

