Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.32). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.