Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 120.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,347,234.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,343,905 shares of company stock valued at $73,714,896 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.