Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

