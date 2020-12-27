Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $750,000 in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000.

OTCMKTS VIHAU opened at $10.47 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

