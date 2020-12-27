Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in InfuSystem by 490.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 387,752 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 59.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 206,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $19.68.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $155,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meridian Ohc Partners, Lp sold 82,904 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $1,153,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,643 shares of company stock worth $2,132,223.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

