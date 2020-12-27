Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 97,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MasTec by 66.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,365,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,830,000 after acquiring an additional 944,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,378. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

