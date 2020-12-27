Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,717 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.76 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

