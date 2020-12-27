Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 192.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Navient worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 82.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.