Scrypta Market Cap Hits $164,720.61 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $164,720.61 and approximately $433.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00140533 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004031 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,292,400 coins and its circulating supply is 15,292,400 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

