Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,860.60.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,932,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,919.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,639.66. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,216.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3,911.17. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $56.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

