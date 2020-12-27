Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.27 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

