Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 247.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.65.

Shares of LEA opened at $159.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $165.67.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

