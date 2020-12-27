Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHE opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,333.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

