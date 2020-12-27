Sei Investments Co. Sells 377,312 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

