Sei Investments Co. Sells 71,474 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

