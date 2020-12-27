Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of SLCT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. Select Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

