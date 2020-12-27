Semux (SEM) Price Up 1.1% This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Semux has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $221,203.84 and approximately $4,600.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001422 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003321 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.