Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

