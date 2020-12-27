Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.07.

Shares of MCRB opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

