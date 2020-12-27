Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SAWLF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.80.
About Shawcor
