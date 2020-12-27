Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SAWLF opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Shawcor has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

