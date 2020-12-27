Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Down 0.9%

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 1,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 23,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Shoprite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

