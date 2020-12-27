SIBCoin (SIB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $323.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $429,635.28 and approximately $323.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,773.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $647.77 or 0.02419463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00503526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.01267386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00632773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00253718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00022124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,879,071 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

