SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,530,709 shares of company stock worth $15,845,075.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $15,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.