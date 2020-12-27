Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,621,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 32,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 14,374 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $922,092.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,156 shares of company stock worth $7,196,884. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

