Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.