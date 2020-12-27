Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) PT Lowered to $5.75

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.25 to $5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Soligenix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Soligenix in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 468.27% and a negative net margin of 477.38%. Research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 51.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 54.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

