SoMee.Social Achieves Market Cap of $399,524.59 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $399,524.59 and $22,426.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,468,848 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

