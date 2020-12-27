Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) Quiet Period To End on December 30th

Sotera Health’s (NYSE:SHC) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. Sotera Health had issued 46,600,000 shares in its public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,071,800,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

SHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

SHC opened at $26.94 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

