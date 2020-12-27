South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.27 Million

Equities analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to post $486.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $513.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.39 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $261.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 251,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,094. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.