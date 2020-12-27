SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.99. 226,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 661,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,026.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,955.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.