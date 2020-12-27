SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Trading Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.42. Approximately 3,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 50,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 126.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,786 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.99% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

