Sphere (SPHR) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $4,834.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,574.69 or 1.00368858 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.