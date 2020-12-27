SPINDLE One Day Trading Volume Hits $205.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $360,789.76 and $205.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,707.30 or 0.99554732 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029419 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.68 or 0.00405127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00505770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00146481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

