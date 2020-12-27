Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

