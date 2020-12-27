Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 427,124 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 427,124 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Transocean by 75.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 86.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.20 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

