Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $14.07 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $14.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.