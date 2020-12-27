Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $24.68 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.