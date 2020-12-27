Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $338,000 in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 76.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 269,619 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 533,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 97,618 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAKT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

