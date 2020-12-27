Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seaboard by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000.

SEB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,106.99 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,320.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $126.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

