Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,411 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 54,187 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 255.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $74.63 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $80.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

