S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.73 Million

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to post $83.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.05 million and the lowest is $83.40 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $79.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $337.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $329.32 million, with estimates ranging from $328.03 million to $330.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,440. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $957.22 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

